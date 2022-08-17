Devin Booker Leaves Cheeky Comment on Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Photos

Devin Booker let the emojis do the talking on Kendall Jenner's recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Jenner, 26, posted a trio of bikini photos to Instagram, showing her posed in a simple brown two-piece next to a bottle of her 818 Tequila and one of her dogs, with the simple caption "@drink818."

The post seemed to catch the attention of the Phoenix Suns basketball player, 26, who commented "🥵" under the post.

Jenner and Booker were first linked in April 2020, though they didn't confirm their relationship until Valentine's Day 2021.

Following reports that the pair had broken up after over a year of dating in June, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions leaving fans to speculate about their relationship status.

In June 2021, the pair gave a rare glimpse into their relationship as they celebrated their first anniversary, commemorating the occasion with social media posts. The Kardashians star shared a couple of PDA-filled snaps on Instagram, which showed her embracing Booker from behind and another wrapped in each other's arms.

Booker tagged the model in a photo of a dining set-up at sunset, simply captioned "1." He also added a snap of a solo Jenner and another of the couple titled "365" and "52"; all references to their one-year milestone.

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"Devin is such a cool guy," the insider added. "He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."

After reports that the couple had reportedly called it quits in June 2022, they were spotted together shortly after at Soho House in Malibu. Paparazzi captured them smiling and sharing a laugh together.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet Photo from New Year's Weekend

Amidst reconciliation rumors, the former couple met up for some outdoor activities earlier this month. Jenner shared a video of Booker throwing an axe in a wooded area on her Instagram Story, which Booker reposted with a bullseye emoji.

The model also posted a video of herself ziplining, as well as a photo of a suspension bridge and a shot of her feet high above the foliage below.