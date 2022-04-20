Devin Booker Adorably Fist Bumps a Baby During Phoenix Suns' NBA Playoff Game

The Phoenix Suns are facing the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Playoffs' first round, though Booker's further participation in the tournament is uncertain after a hamstring injury late in game 2

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns high fives a fan during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns high fives a fan during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Even though Phoenix lost Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs matchup agains the New Orleans Pelicans, one young Sun fan went home a winner.

Just after star player Devin Booker sank a two-point shot early in Tuesday night's game, he fell into the sidelines next to a father holding his son. The 25-year-old turned to the baby and quickly gave him a fist bump before going on to score a massive 31 points in the first half.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I saw an opportunity to see if he could get some knucks and it was cool 'cause Booker sat there, like, thought about it, and he was like, yeah, I'll give him knucks," the baby's father told reporter Mark McClune after the game.

"I was like, hopefully, somebody got a snippet of that," he said.

The moment was one of the night's most memorable of the night — and perhaps a bit of a good luck charm for the shooting guard.

According to reporter Kellan Olson, Booker went on to score four out of his next five shots following the baby bump.

Booker's sweet moment with the tot might be especially exciting for his girlfriend Kendall Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner.

The pair have been dating since 2020 and Kendall, 26, recently shared that her mother is "100%" the family member applying the most pressure for the supermodel to start a family.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,'" she said, "and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'"

If Kris, 66, gets her wish, her future grandchild would be greeted be 11 cousins, including the latest addition to one of the world's most famous families: sister Kylie Jenner's son (her second with rapper Travis Scott) who was born on Feb. 2.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty; Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty

As for Tuesday's game, unfortunately Booker's wild night ended abruptly when he exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury that could prevent him from playing in games 3 and 4, per ESPN.

The Pelicans went on to win the matchup 125-114 and tied the playoffs series at a game a piece.