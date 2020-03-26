Detroit Pistons Player Christian Wood Has 'Fully Recovered' from Coronavirus

Image zoom Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons’ power forward Christian Wood is feeling a lot better following his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the NBA star’s agent, Adam Pensack, told ABC affiliate WXYZ that Wood was “feeling great” and has “fully recovered” since his diagnosis on March 14.

Pensack previously told Detroit News that Wood was “100 percent fine” when he first tested positive for the virus. According to the World Health Organization, the average recovery time for mild cases of COVID-19 is about two weeks. For severe or critical cases it can be longer — up to six weeks.

Wood, 24, played against Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — the first two NBA players to test positive for the coronavirus — on March 7. He was then the third to test positive for the virus.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Wood had been up against Gobert for a good portion of that game. He even shared a photo of him sinking a dunk over Gobert during the game on his Instagram.

Neither Gobert or Mitchell have reported a full recovery as of Thursday morning, though Mitchell has been active on social media during his self-quarantine. Over the weekend, he shared that he was still asymptomatic, which he mentioned during a Good Morning America interview last week.

After the two Jazz players tested positive for the virus, the NBA suspended the rest of the season to help contain the spread. However, the league has become the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreaks among the pro sports world in the United States, as several teams have reported cases in players over the last week.

In addition to Wood, Gobert and Mitchell, there are at least 12 other active NBA players that have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

The Brooklyn Nets reported four cases, one of which is Kevin Durant, on March 17. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers announced two cases, while the Philadelphia 76ers reported three cases on March 19. The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics both reported one case, each, on their teams.

Retired NBA legend Jason Collins, also contracted the virus, announcing his diagnosis on Tuesday.

Those active players, including Wood, who tested positive for the virus were placed in self-isolation, according to several reports.

