Detroit Pistons' Kelly Olynyk Weds Jackie McNulty in Playful Vineyard Ceremony: 'We Were Meant to Be'

Detroit Pistons center Kelly Olynyk is a married man!

The basketball star, 31, wed his longtime love Jackie McNulty, 31, in a traditional, yet playful, outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California Saturday, as personal guests of the winery's owners.

The happy event was actually the third ceremony for the Gonzaga University alums, who first wed in an intimate family wedding in Idaho before going to Las Vegas to get married by Elvis, they exclusively tell PEOPLE.

On Saturday, the couple exchanged vows in front of friends — and more family — in a celebration planned by Susan Dunne and captured by Sposto Photography that featured multiple nods to the NBA veteran's career.

"We knew we would be together forever and are getting ready to start a family, so might as well throw an epic party," the couple says.

The self-professed game-loving couple made that a theme of the big day, from inviting guests to down drinks to a "Shot Clock" timer to offering a scavenger hunt, mini-basketball and poker and craps tables.

The foodies, who sported Nike Air Force 1s custom-designed by the bride's cousin during the reception, also enjoyed creating a memorable menu and flew out chefs from Olynyk's favorite sushi restaurant in Boston to cater the cocktail hour.

"Everyone who knows Kelly understands that sushi is his absolute favorite food so we had to incorporate that into our wedding day menu," McNulty said.

Along table scapes decorated with flowers from Coco Rose Designs, the locally sourced main meal was catered by Field to Table, family-style.

"I can eat seven plates and she eats one-third of a plate so we wanted people to serve themselves based on how much they wanted to eat!" Olynyk said. "That was important to us. It [kept] everyone talking and getting to know each other."

Food trucks served wood-fired pizza, burgers and fries, and then shave ice and popcorn as the celebration went to overtime.

The fun-loving couple, who dated for almost five years, have proven they have a positive attitude when it comes to Olynyk's frequent travel during the NBA season.

"We always goof around with each other," McNulty says. "Nothing is too little to share with each other when we're long distance. Even what we ate that day or sending pictures throughout the day and sharing what our day is like so it feels like we're with each other."

Kelly Olynyk and Jackie McNulty.

The married couple now head to Mykonos, Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast for a honeymoon years in the making.

"It just felt really obvious," they say of their relationship, "It just felt right … with a lot of signs from the universe that we were meant to be with each other."