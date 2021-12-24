Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett Was Driver in Car Crash that Killed Passenger

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett is currently hospitalized after being behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a woman riding in his car.

According to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, the crash occurred Thursday night around 9:15 p.m. Everett's 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling on Gum Spring Road when the vehicle "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over."

The passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries, the release said.

The release did not include Everett's identity, but the sheriff's office confirmed to NBC Sports, NFL.com and WTOP that Everett was driving the car.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the tragedy on Friday morning, revealing that Everett, 29, sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the accident.

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," the statement read. "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one."

"Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," it continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The athlete has been with the team since 2015 and is currently in the second year of a three-year contract, NBC previously reported. Everett, who attended Texas A&M, is a team captain.