Victim Killed in Accident Involving NFL's Deshazor Everett Was 'Brilliant' Occupational Therapist: Family

"Our family is devastated by the loss of our brilliant and beautiful daughter," Olivia Suzanne Peters' family said in a statement

The 29-year-old woman killed in the Dec. 23 car crash involving Deshazor Everett was an occupational therapist with a big heart, according to the victim's family.

Olivia Suzanne Peters was passionate about treating underprivileged special needs children and had recently opened practices in Las Vegas and Manhattan, her family said in a statement obtained by FOX 5 DC.

Peters was the passenger in a 2010 Nissan GT-R driven by Everett, a Washington Football Team player, when it crashed around 9:15 p.m. local time in Virginia on Thursday, per a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Everett's car allegedly "struck several trees, and rolled over" after going off the right side of the road.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, per the sheriff's office. Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center and is being treated for serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.

A lifelong resident of Montgomery County, Maryland, Peters graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina in 2014 and earned her Master's in occupational therapy from Shenandoah University in 2018.

Peters had set up both a Facebook account and a website for her business, OSP Therapy. On the main site, the company says it strives to "give children independence in their daily life activities, as well as a sense of self."

"We assist children in developing the skills that occupy their days in their home and community environment," the website adds, noting that the company will "tailor sessions to fit the needs" of each child.

"We look at the whole child building upon their strengths to improve areas of challenge," it continues. "Through skilled therapy your child will make significant strides in their physical, social and emotional skills."

The sheriff's office did not immediately identify Everett as the driver in the press release but did confirm his identity to multiple local news outlets.

The Washington Football Team also confirmed Everett's involvement and physical condition in a statement released Friday morning. The franchise offered its condolences to Peters' family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy," the team said on Christmas Eve. "Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Everett was placed on the Washington Football Team's reserve/non-football injury list on Friday. The safety, who has been with the team since 2015, is currently in the second year of a three-year contract and is one of eight team captains for the 2021 season.