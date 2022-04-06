The NFL athlete must answer whether he had sex with 18 massage therapists who supported him last year following criminal complaints from other women, a judge ruled in Texas

Deshaun Watson to Answer Whether He Had Sex with Massage Therapists Who Supported Him: Judge

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ordered to reveal if he had sex with the 18 massage therapists who issued statements in support of the NFL athlete following several criminal complaints filed against him.

The order was announced in a Texas courtroom Tuesday, USA Today reports. Watson, who has been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct during therapy sessions that occurred in 2020 and 2021, has 30 days to comply. In March of 2021, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin said he received a plethora of letters and calls from therapists who said Watson "never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside the scope of a professional massage," ABC 13 reported at the time.

While a grand jury chose not to indict the 26-year-old on nine criminal complaints filed in 2021 just last month, Watson still faces the 22 civil lawsuits. PEOPLE previously reported that eight of the women are among the 22 women who have filed civil suits accusing Watson of sexual misconduct. The lawsuits allege that Watson assaulted and harassed numerous women by "exposing himself" or "touching [them] with his penis" during massages.

Tuesday's court ruling comes as Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, believes Watson's answers about his relations with the 18 massage therapists will show a pattern and motive in seeking spa treatments, USA Today reports. Watson must also provide any additional information about his massage history since 2019.

Deshaun Watson Credit: Matt Patterson/AP/Shutterstock

Both Hardin and Buzbee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The first accusation was made public in March 2021 by Buzbee. Watson denied the initial allegations on Twitter.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote at the time. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect."

"The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected," Watson added. "Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Watson did not speak publicly about the accusations against him again until last month's ruling.

"It's definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said in a press conference, noting that he knows "we're far from being done of handling what we need to handle" legally, according to ABC13 and KHOU11.

"I thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for letting the truth be heard," he added. "I thank everyone that was a part of this for seeing and hearing both sides."

Watson was traded last month from the Houston Texans to Cleveland.