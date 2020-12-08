Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"When people would come by my neighborhood and community to give back ... it changed our lives," the Houston Texans quarterback tells PEOPLE

Deshaun Watson 'Didn't Have Too Much' Growing Up, So He Makes Sure to Use His Platform to Give Back

Even before Deshaun Watson made it big in the NFL, he knew the importance of giving back.

The Houston Texans quarterback tells PEOPLE in a new interview about his partnership with Samsung that his mother, Deann Watson, always made sure that he and his family contributed in whatever way they could to his community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I didn't have too much growing up," Watson says. "When people would come by my neighborhood and community to give back to all the kids and all the families that I was a part of, it changed our lives."

"So for me, growing up, my mom always made sure that we served other people," he adds. "We always gave back to the community, because she made it like a family for us. To be able to just continue to have a brighter future, and a brighter and more safe environment, you have to just continue to give back and make sure that you're doing the right thing."

These values followed him to the NFL when he was drafted by the Texans in 2017. Two years later, he created the Deshaun Watson Foundation, dedicated to "education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities," per for organization's website.

Image zoom Deshaun Watson | Credit: Samsung

"[Starting a foundation] was definitely one of the things growing up I wanted to do," he says. "I wanted to make sure that it was right. I had the right team, right people around me, to make sure that I'm doing the things that I want to do to be able to touch different people across the world. So it was definitely one of the most prioritized things on my list."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The most rewarding aspect has been experiencing the impact of his foundation first-hand, particularly now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Deshaun Watson | Credit: Samsung

"We did a charity drive during COVID. We gave over 300 kits to Pro-Vision [charter] schools, and we were able to raise a lot more money to give out to communities," he said. "And we did a very, very safe drive with some family and close friends and business partners, and were able to raise so much money to give back to these people. So it was awesome to do that."

Another important aspect of giving back for Watson is to show love to the family members that helped him get to where he is today.

To do that, he recently partnered with Samsung for their "The Spirit of Gift Giving" campaign, naming some of their products as his must-have holiday gifts — including the Samsung Q90T 4K Smart TV and the new Galaxy Tab S7.