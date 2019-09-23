Image zoom Deshaud Williams GoFundMe

A Texas family is looking for answers after a “healthy” 16-year-old boy collapsed and died suddenly in his twin brother’s arms on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Deshaud Williams, 16, was playing outside with his twin brother, Dashaud Williams, and a few others that night when he began having trouble breathing, Lynn O’Donnell, a spokesperson for the Lewisville Police Department, tells PEOPLE.

“I was like, ‘You good? Come on, we’re going to get home,’ ” Dashaud recalled to KXAS. “He was like, ‘I can’t breathe. I’m about to pass out.’ And I ran to him and he fell to his knees and fell on his back.”

Image zoom Dashaud Williams in tears after death of twin brother, Deshaud NBC 5

Bystanders performed CPR on the teen before emergency responders got to the scene and administered CPR again, O’Donnell tells PEOPLE. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“He couldn’t take no more and he died in his brother’s hands,” Deshaud’s mother, Razel Sheppard, told the station, calling the death “a big mystery.”

“He’s never been sick,” she added. “He was a healthy all-around kid.”

RELATED: Florida High School Football Player on Life Support After Collapsing During Game

O’Donnell says police have “no indication whatsoever” what could have led to the incident. A spokesperson for the Denton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the death and said the cause has not been determined.

Today our hearts are broken. Please keep the Fighting Farmer community in your prayers as we mourn the loss of a student athlete — Lewisville Football (@LHSFball) September 21, 2019

Deshaud was a sophomore defensive tackle on the Lewisville High School junior varsity team. Officials with the program remembered the player on social media.

“Today our hearts are broken,” the tweet reads. “Please keep the Fighting Farmer community in your prayers as we mourn the loss of a student athlete.”

Dozens gathered at a local park over the weekend to honor the teen. His brother and mother spoke through tears as they addressed his family and friends at the event.

“He would motivate you. When he was tired, we would pick him up,” Deshaud’s friend, 17-year-old Darren Johnson, told KXAS. “When we were tired, he would pick us up. There was no better friend you could have. He’ll always be in our hearts.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and transport his remains back to his Cleveland, Ohio, hometown.