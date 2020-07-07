Eagles' DeSean Jackson Criticized Over 'Indefensible' Instagram Posts That Falsely Quoted Hitler

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," the athlete said

Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson is facing criticism over a series of anti-Semitic social media posts in which he cited and supported quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson, 33, attempted to clarify the posts he shared to his Instagram Story on Monday, writing that those who felt they were anti-Semitic took them “the wrong way,” and that he does not have any “hatred” toward anyone.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no one !! Equality equality,” wrote Jackson, who signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in March 2019.

Still, his clarification came alongside a portion of the offending text, from which he highlighted several paragraphs that featured the anti-Semitic quotes wrongly attributed to Hitler.

The text claims that Black people are the “real Children of Israel,” and falsely claims that white Jewish people are responsible for “mistreating and discriminating and lynching” Black people.

Jackson later re-shared a specific portion of the text that claimed Jews had a plan for world domination that involved extorting America, but that it would not work if Black people recognized them. Jackson wrote, “This” with several arrows pointing upward as if to emphasize the passage’s importance to him.

According to Snopes, the quotes are false, and began circulating the internet in 2017. The fact-checking site said the passages are frequently used to support the argument that Hitler was not racist, and believed Black people to be the “true Hebrews.”

Meanwhile, Jackson also shared several posts in support of Louis Farrakhan, whom the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “an anti-Semite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power.”

In one video shared by Jackson, Bill and Melinda Gates talk about how vulnerable communities such as the Black and Native American populations should be the first to get the coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available.

“Disgusting a— [people]!!” he wrote. “You get the vaccination first.. dumb broad!!”

The clip later featured Farrakhan railing against the vaccine, Bill and Melinda Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Jackson’s posts drew backlash on social media, including from Joe Banner, who served as the Eagles’ president for more than a decade.

“If a white player said anything about [Black people] as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible,” Banner wrote.

Former NFL player Geoff Schwartz also criticized the wide receiver, writing: “What DeSean Jackson posted last night, while being a fake quote, was inappropriate and 100% anti Semitic. I’ve found the locker room is generally unaware (ignorant) about Judaism and anti-Semitism. That doesn’t excuse what he posted, nor the weak defense of the post.”