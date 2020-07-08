DeSean Jackson Apologizes as Eagles Call Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Absolutely Appalling’

The athlete said that he had "unintentionally hurt the Jewish community"

Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson is vowing to “do better” after he shared anti-Semitic posts on social media that his team called “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.”

Jackson, 33, issued an apology for his posts on Tuesday, one day after he shared quotes to his Instagram Story that were falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

The wide receiver began his message with a direct apology to the Jewish community, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles organization and its fans for posts he called “insensitive and ill-informed.”

“My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Jackson wrote. “I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community in the process and for that I am sorry!”

He continued, writing that it was as important as ever to “work together to end discrimination of all types and against all people and communities.”

“This apology is more than just words – it is a promise to do better,” he wrote. “I will fully educate myself and work with local and national organizations to be more informed and make a difference in our community. I will consider my words and actions moving forward. I will seek out voices from other communities and listen to their words, thoughts and beliefs. In a time of division, I am committed to doing my part in making this world a better place for our children.”

Jackson’s apology came several hours before the Philadelphia Eagles weighed in with a statement of their own, in which the team said it had spoken to the athlete about the posts.

“Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling,” the statement said. “They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.”

It continued: “We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.”

The team said it would continue to “evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action,” as well as continue to have “productive and meaningful conversations” with Jackson.

The three-time Pro Bowler came under fire for sharing a highlighted portion of a text that claimed to be from Hitler, and said that Black people are the “real Children of Israel.” The quotes also falsely claimed that white Jewish people were responsible for “mistreating and discriminating and lynching” Black people.

Image zoom DeSean Jackson/Instagram

According to Snopes, the quotes are false, and began circulating the internet in 2017. The fact-checking site said the passages are frequently used to support the argument that Hitler was not racist, and believed Black people to be the “true Hebrews.”

Jackson also drew criticism for sharing several posts in support of Louis Farrakhan, who has been called an anti-Semite by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

The athlete initially responded to critics by saying he has no “hate” toward the Jewish community, and anyone who felt he did took his post “the wrong way.”

In light of his apology, David Adelman, chairman of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation, weighed in to say he FaceTimed with Jackson, who took him up on an offer to attend an education session and tour the city’s Holocaust memorial plaza.