NBA Star Derrick Rose Engaged to Girlfriend Alaina Anderson — See Her Massive Diamond Ring!

Derrick Rose is engaged!

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old New York Knicks guard proposed to his girlfriend Alaina Anderson during a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA player shared the news on Instagram with photos of Anderson's stunning engagement ring, their private dinner and wine setup on the Knicks court and shared a touching message to "my ace."

"I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever," Rose wrote of his fiancée.

"When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD," he said.

Derrick Rose - Alaina Anderson Engagement Credit: Alaina Anderson/Instagram

Derrick Rose - Alaina Anderson Engagement Credit: Alaina Anderson/Instagram

Rose continued, "We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD. I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and an unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen."

The 26-year-old model and influencer quickly commented under the post writing, "A WIFE!!!!! I love you!!!!!😍😍😍 MRS ROSE TO YALL LOL." She also re-shared his message on her Instagram Story, calling him her "hood poet" alongside several blushing and kissing emojis.

Anderson also shared clips from their date night, highlighting the moment Rose escorted her through Madison Square Garden, walking down a pink carpet with a bouquet of flowers.

"MRS. ROSE 🌹 MY FACE HURTS 😭😂😅 Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!" she captioned her own post showing off her massive diamond engagement ring.

Derrick Rose - Alaina Anderson Engagement Credit: Alaina Anderson/Instagram

Anderson later gave her followers a look at another diamond ring Rose gifted her the day before.

"Love this ring also," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "He gave me this ring yesterday talking about hopefully one day I can get a the real thing😂😂😂😂😂 What a clown LOL."

The couple has been dating since 2016, when the basketball player was a member of the Chicago Bulls, according to TMZ. They share two children, daughter Layla Malibu Rose and son London Marley Rose.