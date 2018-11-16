Derek Jeter Says Pregnant Wife Hannah 'Has a Great Deal of Patience with Me'

Life is good for Yankees legend Derek Jeter, his wife, Sports Illustrated model Hannah Jeter, and their 15-month-old daughter Bella — but the Miami Marlins CEO definitely faces the challenges of balancing work and home, just like anyone else.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Bar Bevy Miami to celebrate his cover story in Ocean Drive Magazine, Jeter, 44, said of making it all work, “My wife deserves a lot of credit. She has been an unbelievable mother, she has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter, but with me.”

The 28-year-old model, who is pregnant with the couple’s second baby but has yet to confirm the news, attended the event as well — dressing her burgeoning belly in a black, lace, off-the-shoulder form-fitting dress, which she paired with black heels.

It’s been a busy time for the couple, who married in 2016 and welcomed Bella in 2017, just a month before Jeter began his new role as CEO.

Discussing his recent life changes, Jeter says, “I need advice. Because our front office puts in a lot of work, a lot of time, and if you asked my wife the question she’d probably give you a different answer. I’m still trying to figure out how to balance that.”

Jeter, who is part of the ownership group who bought the baseball team for $1.2 billion last year, was celebrating the reveal of the franchise’s new logo and color scheme. He spent the evening chatting with partygoers like former teammate Jorge Posada and Miami mayor Francis Suarez.

The team is now rebuilding, and Jeter knows he needs to earn the trust of a new city of fans. “It’s just very difficult to come out and say to people ‘trust me’, trust who you are as an individual. I think they know me from a distance, but you have to come out and here and be willing to show that you put the work in, you’re going to put the time in, the effort, and the dedication, which we have.”

“The bottom line is we came down here to win. I didn’t come down here just to hang out.”

Still, the admitted workaholic is ready for a slight break. Of his Thanksgiving plans, he says it’s all about “Family time.”

Continues Jeter, “That’s the great thing about the holidays. The opportunity to spend it with family and friends.” Asked if he’ll take a break, his answer was clear, “A couple days. Then it’s back to work.”