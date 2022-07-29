"There are no issues between Alex and I, at all," said Jeter

Derek Jeter Says 'There Is No Wedge' Between Him and Alex Rodriguez After Broken Friendship

Alex Rodriguez "A-Rod" visits "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on August 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images); Derek Jeter attends Haute Living Celebrates Derek Jeter With Perrier-Jouët At Mr. C Coconut Grove on April 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Derek Jeter is clearing the air about his friendship with Alex Rodriguez.

During an appearance on Good Day New York to discuss his new ESPN documentary The Captain, the 48-year-old MLB Hall of Famer said he and Rodriguez, 47, have talked since the project's release earlier this month.

"There is no wedge. Everything's good," said Jeter. "I know people, to this day when I go places, it's one of the first things they ask me about.

He reiterated, "There are no issues between Alex and I, at all."

In The Captain, the former shortstop opens up about his friendship with Rodriguez, revealing that it was strained after the latter was interviewed for an Esquire story in 2001, in which he was asked if there was a "rivalry" between the pair.

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 28: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees talks with Derek Jeter #2 during the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles on June 28, 2005 at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

"No, there's not a rivalry at all. Not even, I mean rivalry? Like, ours is such a brotherhood that there's definitely no rivalry there. And it's weird, because even with my brother [we] have a little rivalry," Rodriguez replied, per the New York Post. "But with Derek, I'm his biggest fan and I think it's vice versa."

While Rodriguez continued to compliment Jeter during the interview, he was repeatedly pressed on the subject.

"He's reserved, quiet," Rodriguez said in response to writer Scott Raab asking about Jeter's leadership abilities.

"Jeter's been blessed with great talent around him," he added of Jeter's Yankees teammates. "So he's never had to lead. He doesn't have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O'Neill and everybody. You never say, 'Don't let Derek beat you.' That's never your concern."

During an interview for The Captain, Jeter said the comments fractured his friendship with Rodriguez.

"As a friend, I'm loyal," he said. "I just looked at it as, 'I wouldn't have done it.' "

"You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That's fine," Jeter later added. "But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He's not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn't do it to a friend."

Rodriguez, who appears in the docuseries, said he "immediately called" Jeter to apologize after the story was published.

"When that came out, I felt really bad about it," he explained. "I saw the way it was playing out. The way it was written, I absolutely said exactly what I said. It was a comment that I stand behind today. It was a complete tsunami. It was one of the greatest teams ever. To say that you don't have to focus on just one player is totally fair."