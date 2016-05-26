Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Are Getting Married This Summer: Report

It just might be the wedding of the summer.

Retired New York Yankee Derek Jeter and model Hannah Davis will reportedly tie the knot this July in a ceremony in California’s Napa Valley, according to the New York Daily News.

The nuptials will reportedly take place on a Saturday in early July, possibly during 4th of July weekend, after a croquet party the Friday night before, a source tells the News.

Before the big day, Davis will reportedly host a bachelorette party in Miami in early June.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jeter, 41, subtly revealed his engagement to the 2015 Sports Illustrated cover star on his website in November 2015, referring to Davis, 26, as his “fiancée” in a blog post about the dog she gifted him. The pair had been dating for three years before they got engaged.

Jeter told PEOPLE in December 2014 that he was eager to settle down and start a family, saying, “I look forward to being a dad.”