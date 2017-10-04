Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Spotted Out on Romantic Date Just Weeks After Welcoming First Child

Everything’s coming up Jeter!

Derek and Hannah Jeter were all smiles on Tuesday as they headed out to dinner in Miami — just weeks after welcoming their first child, Bella Raine, in August.

The lovebirds held hands as they entered Komodo restaurant, with the former Yankees star, 43, sporting a blue suit, and Hannah opting for jeans and a white blouse.

The Sports Illustrated model, 27, gave birth to little Bella on Aug. 17. The happy couple announced their pregnancy in February, after tying the knot in July of last year.

A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/WkqL2oyn2O — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2017

The dinner date was a celebratory occasion for the couple — taking on the same day the New York Yankees legend gave his first press conference alongside fellow new Miami Marlins co-owner Bruce Sherman.

“Today is the first day of a new era for Marlins baseball,” he wrote in a letter published by The Player’s Tribune.

Hannah Jeter Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant While Shooting #SISwim!

In February, Hannah opened up to PEOPLE about welcoming her first child, and shared her excited about learning the baby would be a girl.

“[Derek and I] both have two nephews right now [whom] we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I’m really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we’ve been buying boy things for years,” she said. “And there’s not that much cute boy clothes, like you really have to look for them.”

“I’m not really a girly girl, but I’m gonna get there,” she added. “I want an Easy-Bake Oven, I want the dollhouse. Barbie car.”