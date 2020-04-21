Derek Jeter Reportedly Forgoing Entire Miami Marlins Salary amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Derek Jeter is forgoing his entire salary indefinitely as CEO of the Miami Marlins amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sports Grid’s Craig Mish first reported on Twitter Monday.

A source told ESPN that Jeter, 45, shared the news with team employees during a conference call Monday. He reportedly told baseball ops on the call that they will be paid through at least May 31.

Other members of the Marlins’ executive team also agreed to take pay cuts, ESPN reported.

Jeter reportedly makes $5 million a year as Marlins CEO. He’s served as both CEO and part-owner of the Florida-based team since September 2017, three years after he retired from the Yankees.

A rep for Jeter has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, spring training for the MLB’s 2020 season was suspended in early March, while Opening Day — originally slated for March 26 — was pushed back indefinitely.

MLB players and employees recently agreed to take part in a massive antibody study aimed at determining how many people have had COVID-19 and understanding immunity to the virus.

The study will include over 10,000 people, with participants including MLB players, executives and stadium workers. Nearly all of the MLB’s 30 teams agreed to take part in the study.

So far, there have not been any reports of MLB players testing positive for COVID-19, though several minor league baseball players and team employees have.

