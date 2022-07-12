Derek Jeter Addresses Rumor He Gave Autographed Swag Bags and Gift Baskets to His One-Night Stands

In the upcoming ESPN docuseries The Captain, the MLB Hall of Famer speaks out about a decade-old story that "became larger than life"

Derek Jeter is putting to rest one of the wilder rumors about his dating life.

In the upcoming ESPN docuseries The Captain, the MLB Hall of Famer, 48, addresses a decade-old story that "became larger than life," claiming he sent his one-night stands off with gift baskets full of autographed swag, according to The Daily Beast.

"Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course," he said of the 2011 New York Post story. "You know, you see it, and then it's like, how the f— did people come up with this? You know, basically, that's it. And who would believe this s—? And you believed it!"

"It's a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened," Jeter added.

Jeter also recalled an awkward fan encounter that came in response to the story, which claimed that he sent women out the back door of his building to avoid paparazzi. He would then put them in a car, where a basket of signed Jeter memorabilia (usually a baseball) was waiting for them.

"I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there's some random guy behind me and he says, 'Hey, I just want to let you know that I'm giving out gift baskets because you did," Jeter recounted. "And I turned around and said, 'You're a f— idiot!' and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, 'Yeah, good job, man!'"

In 2011, a woman told the Post that her friend went home with one of his now-infamous goodie bags on more than one occasion without Jeter realizing his mistake.

"This summer, he ended up hooking up with a girl who he had hooked up with once before, but Jeter seemed to have forgotten about the first time and gave her the same identical parting gift, a gift basket with a signed Derek Jeter baseball," the source said.

"He basically gave her the same gift twice because he'd forgotten hooking up with her the first time!" they added.

Jeter was long known for his high-profile dating life until he married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Davis in 2016. The couple shares daughters Bella Raine, 4½, Story Grey, 3½, and 7-month-old River Rose.

Jeter is the subject of The Captain, a seven-part docuseries that "provides an extraordinary portrait of the Yankee captain's life and career on and off the baseball field," according to a release from ESPN.