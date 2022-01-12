Deon Lendore, 3-Time Olympian and Texas A&M Track Coach, Dead at 29

Deon Lendore was killed after his car struck multiple vehicles on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to PEOPLE

Deon Lendore, former Texas A&M athlete and three-time Olympic track star who represented Trinidad & Tobago, has died. He was 29.

The athlete died in College Station, Texas, died Tuesday after striking one vehicle before plowing head-on into another driving the in the opposite direction.

"Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major collision between three vehicles on FM 485. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta sedan, operated by 29-year-old Deon Christopher Lendore of College Station, Texas, was traveling westbound on FM 485," the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to PEOPLE.

"According to the investigating Trooper, the Volkswagen crossed over the center stripe and side-swiped a vehicle that was traveling eastbound," the statement continues.

"The Volkswagen continued traveling westbound and drifted across the center stripe again and collided [with] the Infiniti head-on."

The Infiniti SUV was being driven by a 65-year-old woman from Conroe, Texas. She was rushed to the hospital with "incapacitating injuries."

Lendore was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was initially sideswiped sustained no injuries, and the crash investigation remains "active and open," according to the statement.

The U.S. Embassy Port of Spain released a statement on Tuesday regarding Lendore's death, listing his impressive career accomplishments in addition to offering kind words to those who knew the track and field star, who was serving as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M.

"On behalf of the U.S. Embassy Port of Spain, I extend condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Trinbagonian Olympian Deon Lendore upon his untimely and tragic passing," Chargé de Affaires Shante Moore wrote on Twitter.

"A three-time Olympian, an Olympic bronze medalist, and a World Championship bronze medalist, Deon was a former Texas A&M University sprinter who represented his country proudly with honor," Moore continued. "May he rest in peace."

Team TTO also confirmed Lendore's death in a tribute posted to Facebook on Monday, part of which reads, "Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many."

"This is very difficult to express, I can't even express this loss," Texas A&M coach Henry said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Added Henry: "Over the years our relationship had changed to not only one of my athletes to coach, but he was loved by my wife, children and grandchildren. He was part of my family. It hurts, it really hurts. My thoughts are with his family and the efforts to get through this very difficult period of time."

"Deon Lendore leaves an enormous legacy not only at Texas A&M, but on the world stage," Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement to PEOPLE.