Denver Nuggets' Bones Hyland Meets Elated Young Fan Courtside in Heartwarming Video – Watch

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, whose legal name is Nah'Shon Hyland, shared a sweet moment with a young fan before tip-off on Tuesday.

The heartwarming encounter was caught on camera by the Nuggets and the NBA, which both shared the video on Instagram.

"The excitement on this young fan's face to meet @bizzybones >>> 🥹," the caption read.

The 22-year-old Nuggets player approached the fan and his family — all sporting Nuggets gear — as they were seated courtside watching the team participate in pre-game warmups.

As the young fan beamed ear-to-ear, Hyland came toward his family and reciprocated the excitement as the two celebrated the moment.

Hyland signed a basketball for the fan before the game — a Nuggets' victory over Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies. Denver defeated Memphis 105-92, behind 12 points from Hyland and 24 points from Aaron Gordon.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty

Morant, 23, put up an impressive 35 points and 10 assists in the loss, continuing his campaign for this season's NBA MVP.

The Nuggets currently hold the top seed in the NBA's western conference standings. Denver's success is largely thanks to reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 24.7 points, 9.2 assists, and 11 rebounds this season.

Next, Hyland and the Denver Nuggets will host Damian Lillard's Portland Trailblazers on Friday.