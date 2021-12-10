Demaryius Thomas, Former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver, Dead at 33

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning, and more shared memories of Demaryius Thomas after the former athlete died Thursday night in his Georgia home

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died. He was 33.

Thomas was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home Thursday evening from what police believe to be a medical issue, Officer Tim Lupo, Roswell Police Department public information officer, confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," Lupo said in a statement.

Though police did not specify the medical issue, Thomas' cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told the Associated Press that his family believes he died of a seizure before they were notified by police around 9 p.m. local time.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur told the outlet. "We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday."

She continued, "He was alone and a friend couldn't get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower."

Thomas was a first-round pick for the Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft, spending nine seasons with the team. He also briefly played with the Houston Texans and New York Jets. In his 10-year NFL career, Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler and also won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL in June, sharing a video and saying, "I'm Demaryius Thomas. I finally came to a decision to hang it up. ... I'm going to retire and I'm going to retire a Denver Bronco," he said. "... I'm done and I did well," ESPN reportsed

Following the news of his death, the Broncos released a statement sending condolences to Thomas' family.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the team's statement read. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Georgia Tech, where Thomas played college football, posted a photo of the former athlete on Twitter writing, "Rest in peace, Bay Bay," referring to Thomas' nickname.

Peyton Manning, who played with Thomas for four seasons, also released a statement — shared by Broncos chief communications officer Patrick Smyth.

"DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," Manning said. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event. I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated."

Tom Brady posted a photo of himself smiling with Thomas, raving about the "humility and positive spirit" of his late friend.

"I'm so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him," Brady tweeted. "This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always.RIP."

Russell Wilson wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken. #RIP Young Legend. DeMaryius Thomas #88."

Robert Griffin III later tweeted about Thomas, telling his followers to "make it a point to give people their flowers while they are alive."