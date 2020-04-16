Denver Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom

Denver Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

His agent, Joby Branion of Vanguard Sports Group, told PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday that the 31-year-old athlete “has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He is at home resting and in good spirits with plans to speak publicly on the matter tomorrow,” a statement provided to PEOPLE read.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who was first to report the news, said that the Broncos “are aware of the situation” in a tweet.

A representative for the Broncos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of Miller’s diagnosis comes a day after FOX NFL Sunday‘s Jay Glazer announced in a video shared on FOX Sports: NFL’s Twitter that Los Angeles Rams’ Brian Allen had “tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago” and “again early last week.” A rep for the Rams also confirmed to PEOPLE that Allen tested positive.

Image zoom Von Miller

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

“Lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt. Has no taste,” Glazer’s statement read. “Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the ‘all clear’ this week!”

“Rams had to close their facility weeks ago to injured players (facilities are only open for medical) but are able to re-open next week,” he added.

In the video, Glazer went on to say that doctors told Allen, a 24-year-old center for the Rams, that though he is now “symptom-free,” it could take anywhere from six to eight months to fully regain his senses of smell and taste but Allen also said his “case wasn’t as bad” as many who contract the virus.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Details ‘Rollercoaster’ Coronavirus Symptoms as Her Son, 3, Says He’s ‘Feeling Better’

Last month, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that he had contracted coronavirus.

He later explained on Louisiana radio show Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert & Kristian Garic that when he began to experience “some flu-like symptoms,” he got tested for the virus and began to self-quarantine the following day.

“I was cleared yesterday,” said Payton, 56, on March 25. “It’s been quite a process, and you spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We’re certainly seeing it on the news 24/7.”

“I’ve been fortunate,” the coach noted of his health, adding that he was “feeling a lot better.”

As of April 16, there have been at least 638,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 28,628 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

Worldwide, there are now 2,088,425 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 139,419 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.