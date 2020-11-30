Broncos Play Without Any Quarterbacks Due to COVID Precautions, Wide Receiver Covers Position

None of the NFL team's quarterbacks took part in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints

The Denver Broncos were in a unique situation for their game on Sunday.

The Colorado-based football team played without any of their quarterbacks after all players in the position were deemed unable to participate in the game based on the NFL's health protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles were "identified as high-risk COVID-19 close contacts," according to a statement from the team. The team also said that the football players were not experiencing any symptoms of the novel respiratory illness and added that NFL protocols called for "a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts."

Though the statement did not mention who the players came in contact with, ESPN reported that it was quarterback Jeff Driskel, who was placed on the team's COVID-19 list earlier last week.

Prior to Sunday's game, Lock, 24, issued a statement on social media that he and his fellow quarterbacks had not adhered to coronavirus guidelines during a meeting.

Beginning his statement, Lock wrote, "As a proud member of the Denver Broncos, I can attest that our entire team has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, following all the rules to keep each other safe. We're tested daily, get quick results, and are confident our facility is a safe environment for everyone."

Then, revealing that he and his teammates "let our masking slip for a limited amount of time," he added that it was "an honest mistake, but one I will own."

"I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough," he added. "I pray for my teammates' health, safety and success today. I look forward to getting back on the field next week. Go Broncos."

During the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton took over as quarterback during the game. The Saints ultimately bested the Broncos 31-3.

Hinton, 23, previously played as a quarterback "during his first three seasons at Wake Forest," ESPN added.

Following his performance, New Orleans Saints player Demario Davis shared a kind message to Hinton, who was given a short amount of time to prepare for Sunday's game.

"A lot of respect for this guy. He handled this situation like a real pro," he tweeted. "I can only imagine the range of emotions and mental download he went through in 24 hrs. #Salute."