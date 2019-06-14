Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen Dies of Alzheimer's at 75: 'His Shoes Will Never Be Filled'

Longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died on Thursday night after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his family announced. He was 75.

Bowlen took ownership of the franchise 35 years ago and helped to guide them to seven Super Bowl appearances, three of which they took home the trophy. According to ESPN, during Bowlen’s tenure, the team had 21 winning seasons, more than any other franchise during that time, and the second-most playoff appearances at 18.

In 2014, Bowlen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease that causes brain cells to degenerate and die, slowly wiping away memories and other mental functions, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

After his diagnosis, Bowlen released control of the team to his family trust.

“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight,” the family said in a statement on Thursday, posted to the Broncos’ website. “Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.”

“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being,” the statement continued.

Pat Bowlen Jamie Squire/Getty

Bowlen will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

John Elway, the former Broncos quarterback and the team’s current general manager and president of football operations, called Bowlen a “mentor and friend” in a statement.

“Pat gave me so much and he was someone that I always looked up to. He gave this team everything we needed to be the best and compete for championships, and the focus was always on football,” Elway, 58, wrote. “That’s all you can ask for in an owner — yet he did more. He was a tremendous mentor to me and a tremendous friend. Pat was a great listener, always asking what was going on, and I learned so much from watching him.”

I will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together. He was a tremendous mentor and a tremendous friend. My heart goes out to Annabel and the entire Bowlen family. pic.twitter.com/hBwtIAOisQ — John Elway (@johnelway) June 14, 2019

“He was a terrific leader,” he added. “Whether things were going right or things weren’t going right, he would always let you know what we needed to get better. He did a great job of applying pressure at the right times but always trusted his football people to make the right decisions… His shoes will never be filled. I will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together. We’ll continue to take care of his team as if he were here today.”

According to ESPN, Bowlen had a generous heart to go along with his love for his team, having donated more than $30 million to charities, including the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club. He also paid for the funeral of cornerback Darrent Williams when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2007, and flew the entire team to Texas to be there for the ceremony.