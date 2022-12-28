Suspensions from Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams Post-Game Altercation Reduced to Fines

One day after the NFL handed down player suspensions for Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboush after a post-game on-field row, it was announced that league appeals officers reduced the punishment to fines.

On Sunday, after the matchup that ended in an embarrassing 14-51 loss for Denver, Gregory appeared to swing and hit Aboulshi in the helmet. The Rams guard then appeared to strike the Broncos linebacker.

Both players received letters from the league on Monday, which stated in part, "As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other's head and/or neck."

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," the letter stated, along with the ruling of a one-game suspension for each player.

However, on Tuesday, league appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash rescinded the suspension in favor of fines, according to ESPN. Gregory, who allegedly swung first, was fined $50,000. Aboulshi was fined $12,000.

After the incident, Gregory released a statement: "Dear Broncos country, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday. The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character."

"My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward," Gregory concluded.

Both players are eligible to play in their respective next games.

Following the Sunday loss, Denver (currently 4-11) fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. In a media conference to discuss the decision on Tuesday, Broncos general manager George Paton also addressed QB Russell Wilson's disappointing first year with the team after signing a massive contract with Denver.

According to Paton, Hackett's firing wasn't a "coaching move" based solely on the struggling QB.

"That wasn't what it's all about," he told reporters. "That's not why we're getting a new coach, to turn around Russ. It's about the entire organization. It's about the entire football team. It's just not one player."

Paton continued, "It's not whether Russ is fixable or not," before adding, "We do believe he is. We do."