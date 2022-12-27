Denver Broncos GM Says Russell Wilson Is 'Fixable' on Heels of Abrupt Head Coach Termination

"He needs to be better," Broncos GM George Paton said of Wilson in a press conference on Tuesday

By
Published on December 27, 2022 04:57 PM
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty

The verdict is in: Russell Wilson is "fixable" — at least according to Denver Broncos general manager George Paton.

Since joining the Broncos in March, Wilson, 34, not only failed to end the team's six-year playoff dry spell (Denver is currently 4-11), but also played the worst season of his decade-long NFL career. Paton addressed Wilson's future with the Broncos in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We saw flashes of Russ this year," he said, citing Wilson's strong first halves against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He'll be the first one to tell you he didn't play up to his standard, didn't play up to our standard," Paton said of the nine-time Pro Bowler after Sunday's embarrassing 14-51 loss to the L.A. Rams. "He needs to be better."

Paton's comments came just a day after the Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose dismissal marks the shortest tenure of any non-interim head coach in franchise history, according to ESPN.

Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner addressed the abrupt firing during the media conference, saying that the team "didn't go into this week thinking this was a time we were going to make a change," but were driven to following Sunday's loss, NFL News reports.

"Some of the things that were going on off the field, we just felt like it was time to make a decision," Penner said, according to the outlet. "Once we had made that decision, it was in all fairness to the organization and in Nathaniel. We felt we needed to move forward and make a change."

According to Paton, Hackett's firing wasn't a "coaching move" based solely on the struggling QB.

"That wasn't what it's all about," he told reporters. "That's not why we're getting a new coach, to turn around Russ. It's about the entire organization. It's about the entire football team. It's just not one player."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paton continued, "It's not whether Russ is fixable or not," before adding, "We do believe he is. We do."

In September, Wilson agreed to terms on a five-year extension with the Denver through the 2028 season, a mega-deal worth $245 million, including $165 million guaranteed.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Russell Wilson and Ciara Enjoy Date Night at Serena Williams' Box in the US Open
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
Russell Wilson Celebrates Historic Contract Extension with Family 'All Glory to God'
Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals run game coordinator Sean Kugler against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Assistant Sean Kugler Reportedly Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman in Mexico
Emily Wilkinson and honoree Baker Mayfield attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Who Is Baker Mayfield's Wife? All About Emily Wilkinson
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
All About Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR's Coy Gibbs Dies Suddenly Just Hours After Watching Son Ty Win the Xfinity Series Championship
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Ciara and Kids Support Russell Wilson as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback
Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart Says Ime Udoka Possibly Coaching Celtics 'Biggest Rivals' Is a 'Tough Spot for Everybody'
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson Accusers Plan to Attend Cleveland Browns Game Upon His NFL Return, Says Attorney
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (9627005a) This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo) Minnesota Vikings NFL football team 2017 roster - 4 May 2017
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38
BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Celtics Owner Says Ime Udoka's Suspension Is 'Well-Warranted and Appropriate' After Alleged Affair
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
NFL, NFLPA Agree Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Was Not Handled Correctly and Modify Protocols