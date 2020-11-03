Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway and Team President Joe Ellis Test Positive for COVID

The Denver Broncos said that both men are exhibiting only "mild symptoms"

Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis and General Manager John Elway have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Broncos announced the news, along with additional details, on Tuesday in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19," the statement began.

"After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday's game at home as a precaution," the team said of Ellis, 61. "He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning."

Meanwhile, Elway, 60, "immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff," the Broncos said.

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," the team added. "They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored."

The Broncos went on to say that Ellis and Elway likely did not contract the virus in the team's facilities, and both men had no close contact with players or coaches.

With the team's facilities closed on Tuesday due to Election Day, the Broncos coaches are conducting their game preparations remotely. The team is scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero last month, Broncos guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for coronavirus and was added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Two players he came into contact with were placed in isolation.

"Hey everybody. I appreciate all the well wishes. Feeling pretty good right now," Glasgow, 28, tweeted on Oct. 30. "I'm hoping to stay healthy through this and get back out on the field as soon as I can. Until then, stay safe and go Broncos!"