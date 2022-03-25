The cause of the fire at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High stadium is unknown, the Denver Fire Department said

Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Catches on Fire in Seated and Suite Areas

A fire at the Denver Broncos' home stadium is "now under control" after breaking out Thursday, the city's fire department said.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, the Denver Fire Department wrote that it was working on "extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium," adding: "Unknown cause at this time, but fire has affected the suite [area] and the third level seating area."

Photos of smoke coming from the top of Empower Field at Mile High, seats engulfed in flames, and firefighters on site accompanied the tweet.

Shortly after, the Denver Fire Department tweeted that the fire is "now under control."

"Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete the extinguishment," the DFD added. "Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival ... "

A follow-up tweet by the DFD included a picture showing damage from the fire.

The stadium's official Instagram also shared information about the "small fire," noting that it "occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High" and that it "has been contained by @Denver_Fire."

"That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained," the post read.

"This fire burned very hot… we're lucky the sprinkler system started to hold the fire in check," Captain Greg Pixley said, per The Denver Post. "…This was a significant fire."

"The sprinklers were working… but the significance of a fire like this, with the amount of petroleum products burning, creates significant heat," Pixley added. "Those sprinklers did as best as they could and our firefighters were able to place hose lines to reduce the amount of damage."

Pixley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.