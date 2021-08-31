Dennis Rodman's Infamous Las Vegas Trip During NBA Finals Gets Its Own Film

Dennis Rodman's adventures in Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals will be turned into a scripted film called 48 Hours in Vegas

Following the success of The Last Dance, the 1998 Chicago Bulls are back in the spotlight once again.

Dennis Rodman, who notoriously left his team for four days in the middle of the NBA Finals, will be the focus of a new Lionsgate film titled 48 Hours in Vegas, Deadline reported Monday. The movie, which comes from Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood, tells the story of the power forward's "two whirlwind mythic days in Sin City."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Described as a "madcap adventure," 48 Hours in Vegas follows Rodman's infamous trip "with his skittish assistant GM and will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems."

Rodman will executive produce the project alongside Ari Lubet and Will Allegra.

CARMEN ELECTRA AND DENNIS RODMAN Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman in 1998 | Credit: Ponopresse/Shutterstock

"There's only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who'd be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that's not even half of who he is," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane.

"This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know," he continued. "We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie."

Kahane added, "You think you know anything about 'The Worm'? Just you wait!"

dennis rodman Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rodman's Vegas adventure was previously featured in The Last Dance, ESPN's hit docuseries about the '98 Chicago Bulls that first premiered in 2020. While Rodman's teammate Scottie Pippen had missed dozens of games due to an injury, Rodman had stepped up in his place, and requested a vacation from head coach Phil Jackson.

While Jackson agreed to a 48-hour break, Bulls star Michael Jordan told The Last Dance creators he had been doubtful of his teammate's weekend away.

"[I say] 'Phil, you let this dude go on vacation, we're not going to see him. You let him go to Vegas, we're definitely not going to see him,' " Jordan joked in the third episode of the docuseries.

Still, Rodman set off on his trip, but didn't stick to the 48-hour timeline. After two days in Vegas, he still hadn't returned.

"He didn't come back on time. We had to go get his ass out of bed," Jordan said in the documentary, per NBC Sports. "And I'm not going to say what's in his bed or where he was."

Carmen Electra, Rodman's girlfriend at the time, remembered hiding when Jordan came to the hotel room where she and Rodman had been staying.

"There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," Electra said during The Last Dance episode. "I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that, so I'm just hiding behind the couch with covers over me."

The Vegas trip went down in history, but The Last Dance revealed it wasn't Rodman's only memorable moment of the season — he later missed practice between Game 3 and 4 of the Finals to wrestle with Hulk Hogan for an episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

Dennis Rodman and Hollywood Hulk Hogan Credit: Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

While The Last Dance recounted Rodman's Vegas trip with footage and interviews, 48 Hours in Vegas will tell a scripted version of the story. Before teaming up to tell the wild tale, filmmakers Lord and Miller previously collaborated on Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.