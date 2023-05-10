Dennis Rodman's Son D.J. to Join Bronny James at the University of Southern California

By
Published on May 10, 2023 02:48 PM
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) shoots a free throw during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Bronny James is going to have some company on the basketball court at the University of Southern California in the way of another NBA icon's son: D.J. Rodman.

The 22-year-old son of Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman announced Tuesday his intent to transfer from Washington State to USC to compete in his final collegiate season.

"All these ups and downs, lefts and rights led me to Fight On✌️ #committed #gotrojans," Rodman wrote in an Instagram caption, which features picture illustrations of him in a USC uniform.

Rodman finished his senior season with the Cougars, averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-6 forward will join Bronny, 18, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who announced his USC decision in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"Fight On ✌🏾 #committed," Bronny wrote in his caption, highlighting the USC Trojans' school slogan. In the image shared, the athlete can be seen wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center.

After the Lakers' Game 3 NBA Playoff win on Sunday, the four-time NBA Champion, 38, spoke about his son's USC decision, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made," said the elder James. "I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him. For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

lebron james
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bronny is currently considered one of the top five point guards in the country, according to ESPN.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony said that Bronny has first-round potential when he is draft-eligible in 2024.

