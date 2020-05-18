Dennis Rodman Had Unique Requests for The Last Dance Filming: He's 'A Difficult Guy to Interview'

Director Jason Hehir said the former Bulls player originally only promised a 10-minute interview for the whole docuseries

Dennis Rodman didn't give The Last Dance director Jason Hehir an easy time when interviewing for the ESPN docuseries.

While appearing on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby last month, Hehir joked that interviewing the former Chicago Bulls power forward was like interviewing a "feral cat."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's not looking in the same place, he's got those big shades on, every other sentence was going back to Kim Jong Un and how he's going to be in history books," the director joked.

Hehir, 43, also admitted that he and the makers behind the docuseries "chased" Rodman for "months and months" before getting him to agree to an interview for The Last Dance.

When they finally got ahold of him, Hehir said Rodman, 59, showed up two hours late only to tell them that he would only give them a 10-minute interview.

"We're at the London West Hollywood [hotel] and he shows up two hours late, and I'm in the lobby and my a-- is hurting because I've been sitting on the same bench for two hours waiting for this guy," Hehir said. "He gets out of the car, walks over — I felt like a ghost he walked straight past me."

"He said, 'What's this for again?' We were in the elevator," the screenwriter recalled. "And I was like, 'It's a 10-hour documentary about your Bulls team.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“He’s like, ‘10 hours [for this documentary], huh?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll give you 10 minutes,’ ” Hehir continued. “Every page of questions I have [for him to answer] is an hour. I have 11 pages for this guy and he’s saying 10 minutes."

Image zoom Dennis Rodman Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Hehir said Rodman put in two requests — a specific sandwich and some tea — which the director joked was probably a test.

"So he sits down. I’m just kind of shooting the s– with him, and he says, ‘I need a tuna sub from Subway and some chamomile tea,' " Hehir recalled with a laugh. "It was like [Dave] Chappelle sending the guys for a sugar cookie in Queens. Unless you pass this test, you cannot do this interview. So we got him the tuna sub, we got him the chamomile tea, and he sat down for three hours. But that is a difficult guy to interview."

Rodman plays a big part in the popular docuseries, which aired it's last two episodes on Sunday and follows the Chicago Bulls during their 1997-1998 season. The Last Dance offers an intimate look at Michael Jordan and other key players on the team during that year, with one episode focusing on Rodman himself.