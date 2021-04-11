Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Scores Goal — and Makes History — in Her NWSL Debut

Trinity Rodman was the second overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League earlier this year

Trinity Rodman is already making a name for herself!

Trinity, the 18-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Dennis Rodman, made her National Women's Soccer League debut with the Washington Spirit on Saturday, months after she joined the team as the second overall draft pick in the league.

Just minutes after coming into the game, the young athlete scored a goal for her team — and made history by becoming the youngest American goalscorer in league history.

Afterward, Trinity was immediately congratulated by her teammates on the field, with the league sharing their own celebratory message on social media: "Welcome to the big leagues, #2," the NWSL wrote along with a nod to her jersey number.

Offering up their own praise, the Spirit dubbed their rookie player a GOAT, or greatest of all time, "in the making."

Australian player Ellie Carpenter is the youngest player to score in the NWSL, achieving the feat just 22 days after turning 18, according to the Associated Press.

As for her skills, Trinity has credited her teammates with helping her be the best she can be on the field.

"My team has helped me a lot, obviously, being a really young player and very new, it's definitely a lot faster, girls are a lot stronger, a lot more intelligent, at this level," Rodman told reporters, according to the AP. "I think just getting advice from my teammates in scrimmages and practices, I've been able to kind of think ahead. And I think that's a huge part of what's helped me in the game. "

"The kid is just brilliant. She's a machine as an athlete, just unbelievable," added Coach Richie Burke. "When you play against her, you train with her, you see how quickly she closes you down. She's deceptively quick to close you down. But now she's getting tactically better, too."

The team lost the Challenge Cup match to the North Carolina Courage, 3-2. The league's Challenge Cup started on Friday. The title game is set for May 8, ahead of the league's regular-season opener on May 15.

After joining the team earlier this year, Trinity called the accomplishment her "dream."

"This has been my dream forever, I've been playing soccer since I was 4 years old," she said in an interview while standing beside her mom Michelle Moyer, CNN reported.

The athlete also said that she's ready to "pave my own path" and step out from her father's shadow.