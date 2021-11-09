"My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things," Trinity Rodman shared

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Opens Up About Their Relationship After He Surprises Her at a Game

Dennis and Trinity Rodman are taking steps toward mending their father-daughter relationship.

On Monday, the 19-year-old Washington Spirit forward opened up about where she currently stands with her 60-year-old dad and shared a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo showed the pair in an emotional embrace after a playoff game against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

"This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything," Trinity captioned her post.

"My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things," the professional soccer player shared. "I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Trinity concluded the heartfelt post, writing: "We don't have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he's human I'm human… he's my dad, and I'm his little girl that will never change I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does."

Spirit goalkeeper Audrey Bledsoe showered her teammate with love and support in the comments section. "❤️ proud of you!" Bledsoe wrote.

In April, Trinity made history and became the youngest American goalscorer in league history, just minutes after her debut with the Spirit.

Afterward, she was immediately congratulated by her teammates on the field, with the league sharing their own celebratory message on social media: "Welcome to the big leagues, #2," the NWSL wrote along with a nod to her jersey number.

Earlier this year, Trinity was selected by the Washington Spirit as the second overall pick during the NWSL draft, according to ESPN.

RELATED VIDEO: Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Scores Goal — and Makes History — in Her NWSL Debut

"This has been my dream forever, I've been playing soccer since I was 4 years old," Trinity said in an interview shortly after being drafted while standing beside her mom Michelle Moyer, CNN reported.

At the time, Trinity also shared that she was ready to make a name for herself and step out of her famous dad's shadow.