Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten, 25, Dies After Being Stabbed by Car Thieves: Reports

Olympic figure skater Denis Ten has died after being stabbed, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old of Kazakhstan — who won a bronze medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics — was stabbed amid an argument with two unidentified men who were allegedly attempting to steal mirrors from his car in Almaty, Reuters said Russian news agency TASS reported.

TASS reported that Ten was found unconscious on the street by passersby, who called an ambulance, according to Reuters. Ten died hours later at the hospital from his injuries, the BBC reported.

Local police told tengrinews.kz that the investigation into the incident and efforts to identify the suspects remain ongoing, according to Reuters.

The International Skating Union appeared to confirm the tragic news on Twitter, writing, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world.” In a statement, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said, “Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

Countless other figure skaters were quick to express their shock and sadness at the news of Ten’s death, including American athletes Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir.

“My skating friend, @Tenis_Den, passed away today. He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people,” wrote Rippon. “Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever.”

According to the New York Times, Ten was born in Almaty, but spent part of his early training years in California, working with coach Frank Carroll. His 2014 Olympic bronze was preceded by a silver medal at the 2013 world championships, the outlet said.

Ten competed in the Olympics in PyeongChang earlier this year, but placed in 27th while battling injuries.

“Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride,” Kazakhstan’s minister of culture and sport, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, said, according to the BBC. “This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss.”