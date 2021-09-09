Demi-Leigh Tebow Shares Sweet Photos and Videos with Husband Tim from Labor Day Weekend

The couple enjoyed a Labor Day weekend barbecue with their dogs and some friends

Tim Tebow is a grillmaster.

The athlete and his wife, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow, enjoyed the great outdoors — and some great cooking — over the Labor Day weekend, the pair shared on Instagram this week.

In a series of photos Demi-Leigh, 26, posted, captioned, "Labor Day Weekend recap," the couple was cozied up together, both wearing white tops, though she covered hers with a printed button-down shirt.

As seen in other photos, Tim, 34, manned the grill while the couple's dogs eyed the cooking meat.

Also joining the festivities was Demi's pal Hannah Janome.

Tim posted his own photo of the cookout earlier this week, though the grill flames looked a bit more out of control — which his wife took notice of as they posed together, her gasping.

He captioned his slideshow — which included just a second image zoomed in on Demi-Leigh's concerned reaction — "Yep, flame broiled 😎🔥 Happy Labor Day from the Tebows @demitebow."https://www.instagram.com/p/CTfk-mYpkO5/

The family relaxation time comes just a few weeks after Tim was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team's first 2021-2022 preseason game. He had signed a one-year contract with the Florida franchise in May to be a tight end, six years after last playing in the league.

Addressing the conclusion of his comeback bid on social media, Tim wrote, "Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the @jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."