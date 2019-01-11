Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Shows Off ‘Taken Sorry’ Keychain After Tim Tebow Engagement

This beauty is officially off the market — and proud of it!

Shortly after news of her engagement to Tim Tebow was announced, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters showed off a sweet keychain she’d gotten from the former NFL quarterback’s sister, Katie Tebow, in honor of the happy moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 2017 Miss Universe winner, 23, shared a photo of a golden keychain on her Instagram story, commenting on how the memento perfectly summed up her current relationship status.

“Taken sorry,” the keychain read.

“Lol you bet!” Nel-Peters wrote alongside the very appropriate gift. “@katie_tebow thank you!”

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Instagram

RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

On Thursday, Nel-Peters also shared a sweet shot of her and Tebow, 31, playing games with the athlete’s sister and brother, as well as her friends.

Present among the group was Devoney Crossman, who competed in the 2017 Miss South Africa competition with Nel-Peters.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters with family and friends Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Instagram

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters at sunset on Wednesday at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

He sealed the deal with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring and secretly flew Nel-Peters’ family and closest friends from South Africa to Florida to witness the intimate engagement.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Kelly Braman Photography

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he told PEOPLE. “I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Are Dating

Nel-Peters, who was born and raised in South Africa, was crowned Miss Universe 2017, becoming just the second titleholder from South Africa. The last woman to claim the title from the country was Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

She also has bachelor’s degree in business management from North-West University in South Africa and is fluent in both English and Afrikaans.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Kelly Braman Photography

RELATED: Who is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters? Everything to Know About Tim Tebow’s Wife-To-Be

The couple also have their faith in common.

Opening up to PEOPLE in 2017, Tebow revealed he was searching for a lady who prioritized her Christian faith.

“They have to really love God,” he explained of his future significant other. “My faith is important to me — it’s the most important thing — and I need to be with someone who also shares that faith.”

And Nel-Peters seems to check that box perfectly, recently sharing a post on Instagram that reflected upon her year and touched on her religious beliefs.

“First and foremost all the glory goes to my Heavenly Father and savior, Jesus Christ,” she wrote. “In Jeremiah 29:11 He makes this promise: ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ I had a dream of becoming an influential young woman in my country, but His dream for me was so much bigger. I am forever grateful for al the experiences He has blessed me with in my life.”