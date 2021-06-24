Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Surprises Husband Tim Tebow Wearing Replica of His High School Football Jersey

The 33-year-old was homeschooled while playing for Nease High School, which is in Ponte Vedra, Florida

There is nary a dull moment with Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The NFL player, 33, posted a video on Instagram Thursday showing his wife, 25, surprising him with a replica of Tebow's Nease High School football jersey, which she donned for the occasion. The gesture gave Tebow a good laugh, though he initially appeared confused.

"What in the world?" Tebow said with a chuckle, as Nel-Peters modeled for him. "Why did you go back and buy that? … It's just a replica!"

Nel-Peters said she just "couldn't leave it" behind, despite the jersey not being the real thing.

Tebow - who recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, marking his return to the NFL - was homeschooled while playing for Nease High School, which is in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Earlier this year, Tebow and Nel-Peters honored their first wedding anniversary in January with separate sentimental tributes on Instagram. Nel-Peters thanked Tebow "for the best first year of marriage" alongside a touching photograph of the two walking down the aisle.

"Every day all day, I choose you @timtebow ♥️ Thank you for the best first year of marriage I could ever have imagined," she wrote. "Getting to walk beside you, hand in hand, every day is one of the biggest honors of my life. Thankful and so grateful God gave me you as my best friend and husband. I love you forever and always."

In a separate post, Tebow reminisced on the moment that moment his life "changed forever."

"After years of prayer, God gave me you @DemiTebow. I'm so grateful you're in my life, that you chose me," he wrote alongside a video of the sweet ceremony. "I love you so much Demi, and as I did the day we got married, I promise I'll do my best to uphold 1 Corinthians 13:7- 'Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.' Happy anniversary baby!"

In March, the couple also celebrated the one-year anniversary of being dog parents to their three adorable pooches -- Paris the Dalmatian, Kobe the golden retriever, and Chunk the Bernese mountain dog -- dubbed "The Tebow Pack." They even threw a birthday party to honor their pups' first birthday in January.

Tebow and Nel-Peters anticipate having children of their own, too. In November 2020, Tebow told PEOPLE the couple "absolutely" plans to begin a family together, but plan to wait for the right time.