Earlier this year, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Posts Sweet Photo with Husband Tim Tebow: 'He's Still Looking at Me'

These two lovebirds can't get enough of one another!

On Wednesday, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared a romantic photo with husband Tim Tebow while enjoying a gorgeous sunset in Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Moon, mountain, sunset, see [sic] but still he’s looking at me 🥰 ILY," the former Miss Universe, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside the sweet snap of the couple.

In January, the former NFL player, 34, and Nel-Peters tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. During the 30-minute ceremony, Tebow and Nel-Peters exchanged handwritten vows and later celebrated a tropical honeymoon at the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives.

“Here’s to endless sunsets with you ❤️,” the model shared while on the romantic getaway, posting a selfie of herself kissing her new husband on the cheek.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Since walking down the aisle, the couple has welcomed three new pups to their brood, deeming them the "Tebow Pack."

"We’re so excited to introduce you to sweet Paris! She’s already our little princess,” Tebow captioned the first post in a series introducing the dogs in March, displaying a Dalmatian held up by Nel-Peters.

“…But Paris needed a brother. Meet Kobe!” came the next photo, the couple embracing a cuddly golden Lab.

Finally: “… and of course Kobe needed a brother too. Meet Chunk!” came the third update, with a shot of a fluffy Bernese mountain dog.

Nel-Peters often shares snippets of her life with Tebow and the pups on Instagram. She recently posted a heartwarming video montage in honor of her husband's birthday.