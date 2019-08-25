DeMarcus Cousins Is Married! Lakers Star Weds Longtime Love Morgan Lang in Atlanta Wedding

Image zoom Dmitry Shumanev/Shumanev Production

DeMarcus Cousins just scored — a beautiful bride!

The center for the Los Angeles Lakers married his longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang on Saturday in a lavish Georgia ceremony, PEOPLE confirms.

Cousins, a 29-year-old father of two, and Lang, 28, tied the knot at The St. Regis Atlanta, in a soiree planned by Lily V Events, who also provided rentals for the ceremony and reception.

“The entire event was amazing from TOP to Bottom… Literally,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Dmitry Shumanev/Shumanev Production

“We translated a millennial’s interpretation of old Hollywood and what it would be like in current times using Morgan’s love for flowers and ensuring the arrangements were just as towering as Demarcus,” wedding planner Lynn Ehumadu of Lily V Events says. “Demarcus’ sense of style made this modern glam wedding our clients’ dream come true!”

The bride walked down the aisle in a gown by couture designer Daughters of Nonyelum, while Cousins — who proposed on July 4, 2018 — opted for a tux by Rich Fresh.

Image zoom

Groomsmen included NBA stars John Wall and Eric Bledsoe as well as brother Jaleel Cousins, who plays in Europe. Also in attendance were former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston as well as new Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook, and former Lakers star Matt Barnes.

Guests dined on food catered by the St. Regis, and enjoyed a delicious cake by Julie Miller Cake Design. Entertainment was provided by Trey Daniels Music and DJ Franzen.

Image zoom Dmitry Shumanev/Shumanev Production

The wedding comes after a difficult year for Cousins, who tore his ACL earlier this month, according to ESPN. The injury followed a quadriceps tear in April, and a left Achilles tear last January. Cousins had just signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July, after spending much of last season out with his injury while playing for the Golden State Warriors.