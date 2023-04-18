Dell Curry Says Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch' (Exclusive)

Dell Curry is a proud dad.

The father to NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry, 58, says he tells his sons to stay focused when they're hitting a rough patch on the court.

"I watch all their games, whether live or taped, and I try to check in with them every week," Dell tells PEOPLE.

Both of his sons' teams — Stephen's defending champion Golden State Warriors and Seth's Brooklyn Nets — are 0-2 in their first-round series this postseason, but Dell says he usually just says "nothing" to the guys when their teams struggle.

David Sherman/NBAE/Getty

"They're grown men, they've been in the league long enough to know how this league is — you can't get too high or too low," he says.

In fact, Dell, who also serves as a play-by-play announcer for the Charlotte Hornets, says he and his sons "talk about golf and grandkids more than basketball" because both Seth and Stephen "have enough basketball in their ears."

"That's the fun part about being a dad and a fan and knowing what they're going through as far as being an NBA player. Sometimes, you just need to talk about everything but basketball when you're having a rough patch," Dell says.

The Curry men, all big golfers, may even be more competitive on the golf course than they are on the basketball court, says Dell. "The golf course is where they initiate the most [trash talk] with their dad when we're out there. That's where we have the most fun."

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty

Seth's Brooklyn Nets dropped the second game in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers after giving up a lead late in the third quarter. They'll take the series home to Brooklyn for games 3 and 4, beginning on Thursday.

The Warriors lost a second game in their series against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Golden State star Draymond Green was ejected in the game after he appeared to stomp on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis with about 7 minutes remaining on the clock.

In a video of the incident, Sabonis, 26, could be seen crashing down on the court after he collided with Warriors players, with his arms seemingly locking around Green's ankles following the fall.

Green, who had turned to chase the ball down the opposite side of the court, then appeared to stomp on Sabonis' ribs before jumping free.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sabonis held his chest and appeared to writhe in pain after the stomp before slowly getting up. Green then received a flagrant 2 foul for unsportsmanlike conduct and was thrown out of the game.

The Warriors will play Game 3 against the Kings on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.