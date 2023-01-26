Door Dash Driver Walks on Court During College Basketball Game Trying to Deliver McDonald's

Special delivery!

In an odd scene, a delivery driver carrying food and a drink from McDonald's halted a basketball game between the Duquesne Dukes and the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday when he walked on the court at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

The determined driver, wearing yellow and looking lost, wandered around the court asking who had placed the order as stunned observers looked on.

The strange scene unfolded just as the Dukes went to shoot.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dukes forward Austin Rotroff intercepted a pass between Loyola players Philip Alston and Jacob Hutson with 16:23 remaining in the game.

Then, a referee attempted to shoo the delivery driver off the court as he stood inches from a Loyola player while the ball was in motion.

The driver walked on the court asking, "Did anyone order Door Dash?" to fans in the stands before an arena staffer grabbed him by the arm and ushered him off the hardwood, saying, "You've got to get off the court, man."

That's when the game was stopped and security removed the man from the court.

According to reporter Abby Schnable, the food was meant for someone working on the video board, who ultimately received the package.

Some speculated online that it was a prank because the driver was wearing a microphone.

Afterward, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot marveled, "Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during a game. Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life!"

He added, "Our guys were dying laughing in [the locker room]. Guy had a job to do. He did his job well."

Ultimately, the hometown Duquesne team pulled out a win, beating Loyola 72-58.