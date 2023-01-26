Door Dash Driver Walks on Court During College Basketball Game Trying to Deliver McDonald's

Game play had to stop while the man searched for the customer that ordered a bag of goodies and a fountain drink

By
Published on January 26, 2023 01:01 PM
College basketball game interrupted by Uber Eats delivery person going on the court
Delivery interrupts Duquesne-Loyala game. Photo: ESPN

Special delivery!

In an odd scene, a delivery driver carrying food and a drink from McDonald's halted a basketball game between the Duquesne Dukes and the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday when he walked on the court at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

The determined driver, wearing yellow and looking lost, wandered around the court asking who had placed the order as stunned observers looked on.

The strange scene unfolded just as the Dukes went to shoot.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dukes forward Austin Rotroff intercepted a pass between Loyola players Philip Alston and Jacob Hutson with 16:23 remaining in the game.

Then, a referee attempted to shoo the delivery driver off the court as he stood inches from a Loyola player while the ball was in motion.

The driver walked on the court asking, "Did anyone order Door Dash?" to fans in the stands before an arena staffer grabbed him by the arm and ushered him off the hardwood, saying, "You've got to get off the court, man."

That's when the game was stopped and security removed the man from the court.

According to reporter Abby Schnable, the food was meant for someone working on the video board, who ultimately received the package.

Some speculated online that it was a prank because the driver was wearing a microphone.

Afterward, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot marveled, "Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during a game. Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life!"

He added, "Our guys were dying laughing in [the locker room]. Guy had a job to do. He did his job well."

Ultimately, the hometown Duquesne team pulled out a win, beating Loyola 72-58.

Related Articles
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
A Mystery Celeb Will Reveal Himself for Downy Unstopables' Super Bowl Ad — but He Might Get Robbed First
Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe Bryant on 3rd Anniversary of Crash That Also Killed His Daughter, Gianna, and 7 Others
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Denies Assaulting Woman Last Summer During Birthday Celebrations on His Yacht
Rickie Fowler and his wife, Allison, prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia
Who Is Rickie Fowler's Wife? All About Allison Stokke
Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo with eleven of his Championship rings in 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts
NBA Legend Bill Russell Remembered by Steph Curry, Magic Johnson in Trailer for New Documentary
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) walks in the dugout during a game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants
White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Accused of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
49ers’ Charles Omenihu Arrested for Domestic Violence Allegation
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place, and beats the victory record (83) in alpine ski word cup of Lindsey Vonnduring the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Kronplatz, Italy.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Former Teammate Lindsey Vonn's World Cup Wins Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season
Luke Shepardson, top, is raised up by fellow big wave surfers Landon McNamara, left, and Billy Kemper after winning The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, on Oahu's North Shore, in Hawaii. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
On-Duty Lifeguard Wins Hawaii's 'Super Bowl of Surfing' While on His Break: 'I Can't Believe It'