Deion Sanders Sends His Athletes Message from Hospital Bed in New Clip from Coach Prime Series

Deion Sanders had an inspiring message for his athletes before undergoing surgery last fall — and delivered it from his hospital bed.

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions' Coach Prime, Sanders, who is the head football coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi, tells the team he'll be undergoing foot surgery and will miss practice.

"Fellas what's up, hey," Sanders, 54, says in a video clip recorded while he was hospitalized. The video was shown to the players during a team meeting.

Continues Sanders, "I know you've been seeing me limping all around lately, and I ain't gonna tell ya'll what was really going on, but my foot is shot and I can't take it no more. I have a high tolerance for pain I just couldn't take it no more."

He goes on to explain that he'll be undergoing foot surgery that day. Sanders previously revealed on Instagram last fall that the operation was to repair a dislocated toe and a football-caused toe deformity.

"So I will not be there today," the former NFL player says in the Coach Prime clip. "This does not mean that you're going to kick it. Defensive lineman that you're gonna be lazy … that means we're going to go over harder. Coaches get on their butts."

He encourages, "Fellas, let's go get it, let's want it, let's believe it, that it's real and let's go take advantage of the opportunity that we have. I will not be there today but I guarantee you, God as my witness ... I'll be back tomorrow."

Deion Sanders Deion Sanders | Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

New episodes of the latest six-episode installment of Coach Prime premiere on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST through March 10. Past episodes are available to stream on YouTube.

The series follows Sanders in his first full season as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers and focuses on his mission to elevate the HBCU.

"Coach Prime is back and I'm ELATED to share this project with you all because WE DON'T HOLD BACK," Sanders said in a press release. "All season, we've been getting questions about what really went down at Jackson State this fall … We're going to clear up the rumors, set the record straight and always keep it 100% with you."

He continued, "I PROMISE you will get nothing but the TRUTH in this action-packed, all-access look at our CHAMPIONSHIP program. Get ready and put your seatbelts on. I BELIEVE!"