Deion Sanders Says JSU Football Team in 'Crisis Mode' amid Water Shortage in Jackson, Mississippi

Water treatment facilities in Jackson failed after recent flooding created water pressure issues in the area

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on August 31, 2022 04:08 PM
deion sanders
Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has led to Jackson State University football players moving into hotels as they try to continue their season.

"We're hit with a little crisis," JSU coach Deion Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer, said in a post on social media on Tuesday. "The city of Jackson, we don't have water. Water means we don't have air conditioning. We can't use toilets. We don't have water. We don't have ice."

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a Water System Emergency Order this week after the city's "numerous" attempts to fix the issues with its water system. Lumumba said recent flooding created water pressure problems and difficulties with "treating water at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant," according to the order.

Lumumba said that until the problems are fixed, the city will not have "reliable" running water for many of its residents, meaning they won't be able to "reliably flush toilets, fight fires, and meet other critical needs."

Sanders, who became head coach of Jackson State's football team in 2020, said the crisis has also affected his players.

In his video, the 55-year-old said he was helping the team move into hotels that could provide them with running water.

"Which pretty much places a burden on the program," he said. "So right now, we're operating in crisis mode. I've got to get these kids off campus."

"The ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson into a hotel, and accommodate them so they can shower properly and take care of their needs," he continued.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons invited JSU players to play and stay in the city, with business leaders agreeing to provide housing and food to the team. Greenville would also provide a practice field to help JSU prepare for their upcoming game on Sunday against Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Miami.

RELATED VIDEO: Flint Doctor Exposes Lead Water Crisis and Helps the Most Vulnerable: 'We're Not Giving Up on These Kids'

"'Love,' 'thank you' and 'appreciate you' to everyone that's flooded us with messages, that desires to give us donations, that just want to ride with us," Sanders said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "You have no idea what that means to us. You are unbelievable."

Lumumba said an incident command center will open on Tuesday that will begin distributing water to residents, Mississippi Today and CNN reported.

