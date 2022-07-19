Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Annual $300K Salary Toward Renovating Jackson State Athletic Facility

Deion Sanders is determined to have renovations to Jackson State University athletic facilities completed by the first week of August "to get this done for these kids"

Deion Sanders is pledging half of his annual salary as the head football coach of Jackson State University to complete massive renovations needed within the athletic department.

In a video posted to the 54-year-old's Instagram page on Monday, Sanders and his business partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini, discussed ways to improve one of Jackson State's facilities.

As Schwartz-Morini explained that they would need wiring, new rooms, wall repairs, and electronics, Sanders said he wanted it all completed by August 4, a month before the team's first game of the season.

When asked how much she thinks he should commit to the project, she told him "one-quarter" of his annual $300,000 salary.

"That's it, you're sure?" the former NFL star cornerback and Hall of Famer replied.

"I'll put more than that on it," Sanders added. "To get this done for these kids. Now you got me hyped. I'll put more than that on it. I'll put half on it to get this done."

Schwartz-Morini dropped her water bottle and briefly walked away, seemingly stunned by the large amount.

"If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts," Sanders said in the video, which was originally posted by Thee Pregame Show.

Sanders told PEOPLE last year that he aimed to help Jackson State and other HBCUs improve their academic resources and access to equipment.

"This is a calling I had to answer," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I want to level the playing field, so these kids have the same resources and opportunities."

One of the football players who will be looking forward to these upcoming renovations is none other than Sanders' son, 20-year-old Shedeur, who plays quarterback for the school.

In 2021, Shedur spoke with PEOPLE about their father-son relationship and said, "Whenever we step on the grass, practice, game, it doesn't even matter, he's a whole different man, and I'm a whole different person, too."

"So after the game whenever we walk off the field, outside of white lines, then it's dad and that," he continued. "But when we get on the field it's straight coach."