Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Two Toes Amputated Following Foot Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders is opening up about major complications he experienced from a previous foot surgery.

The Jackson State University head football coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed that he had two toes amputated on his left foot after he was diagnosed with life-threatening blood clots following his surgery last fall. His stay in a Mississippi hospital was documented in the latest episode of Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions' Coach Prime.

Sanders' initial surgery was in September, treating a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. He later returned to the football field sidelines using crutches and a golf cart to get around. However, complications put Sanders back in the hospital for 23 days as he underwent several additional surgeries.

The former athlete, 54, was diagnosed with three life-threatening femoral arterial blood clots and he developed compartment syndrome, which caused increased pressure in his leg — resulting in limited blood flow and swelling.

"They were first talking about the amputation of toes, then the amputation of my leg from knee down, and then they were trying to ensure that I had life," Sanders said in the docuseries.

After a total of eight surgeries, Sanders had his big toe and second toe on his left foot amputated. He also lost 35 pounds during his hospital stay.

"The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand once upon a time you were this type of athlete and [now] you don't even know if you're gonna walk because all you feel is pain and you just want to get out of the hospital," he explained.

Sanders added that it's been emotionally and psychologically difficult to require help for everyday tasks, but assured he's keeping his faith and will make a recovery.

"It's been a long journey. I am on the road back," Sanders said. "I am here and I am thankful."

The final episode of the latest six-episode installment of Coach Prime premieres on Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m. EST. Past episodes are available to stream on YouTube.

The series follows Sanders in his first full season as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers and focuses on his mission to elevate the HBCU.

"Coach Prime is back and I'm ELATED to share this project with you all because WE DON'T HOLD BACK," Sanders said in a press release. "All season, we've been getting questions about what really went down at Jackson State this fall … We're going to clear up the rumors, set the record straight and always keep it 100% with you."

He continued, "I PROMISE you will get nothing but the TRUTH in this action-packed, all-access look at our CHAMPIONSHIP program. Get ready and put your seatbelts on. I BELIEVE!"