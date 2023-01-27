Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'

The NFL legend enlisted members of his own family to star in a commercial for Oikos

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 01:20 PM
Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Photo: Ariel Thweatt

Get to know Deion Sanders — the family man!

Sanders, 55, will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Oikos next month, and PEOPLE was on set while the University of Colorado Boulder football coach and several of his family members filmed the spot in Los Angeles, California.

Deion was joined by his sons Shedeur and Shiloh, daughter Shelomi, his sister Tracie and his mother Connie for the shoot, which was set at a fictional Sanders family reunion.

Including his family in the ad was a no-brainer for Deion, who tells PEOPLE that family is everything in the Sanders household. "We believe in strength, and there's strength in unity," he says. "So family makes us stronger," says Deion. "And we don't just talk it, we live it."

Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Ariel Thweatt

Spending time together comes naturally for the Sanders family. Deion says his family is "all about athletics," even in their downtime.

"We all work together and we all incorporate into one another's lives," he says. "So it's all centered on sports and everything happens around that."

As a father, Deion has been able to combine his love for his children with his love for sports. Both of his daughters were talented athletes in basketball and all of his three sons played football, with him even coaching Shilo and Shedeur at Jackson State — and now Colorado University.

Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Ariel Thweatt

The Sanders family filmed a series of fun scenes during the shoot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, including scenes in smaller groups and all together, but Deion tells PEOPLE he thinks he enjoyed the day more than anyone else in the family.

"I think I had the most fun today," the coach says with a smile, adding that if anyone from the Sanders family were to pursue a career in entertainment, it'd likely be Shiloh or Connie.

Shiloh agrees that his grandmother's performance will be a fan favorite when the spot airs during the 2023 Super Bowl. "She just looks like a great grandma, just look at her, she's just the perfect grandmother."

Shelomi, 19, says she felt the most "camera shy" during filming, but she enjoyed spending time with her family in this setting.

Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Ariel Thweatt

Oikos is a family favorite brand for the Sanders, who all agree that their favorite flavor of the yogurt is strawberry.

However, Deion says his kids weren't always as consistent about eating healthy when they were younger. "They were not good at eating healthy, but they're healthier now," he says. "They're healthy now because they're conscious of their futures."

