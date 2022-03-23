Deion Sanders Calls Out NFL Teams Who Skipped Jackson State's Pro Day: 'We Won't Forget'

"Where art thou? You could have sent somebody man. You could have shown up just a little bit," Deion Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion, said on Instagram

Former NFL player and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has called out the teams that did not send scouts to the university's pro day in Mississippi this week.

Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion, said two dozen NFL teams visited the event on Monday, which featured players from several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yesterday was phenomenal, I mean flat out phenomenal, all the kids who participated on pro day, hat's off to you," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "Twenty-four teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety, and I appreciate you."

"But, there's 32 teams in this Crayola box," he continued, referencing the NFL teams that did not send representatives. "Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings, and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody man. You could have shown up just a little bit."

The 54-year-old, who famously also played for several MLB teams while in the NFL, said the university "won't forget" the teams that did not participate.

"I guarantee you that you're going to go to Mississippi State, and Ole Miss," Sanders said in his video, referencing two of the larger universities in the state. "I guarantee you, you're going to show up there."

"I understand, you're saying they have more talent, I understand. Guess what? We're coming," he said. "We're coming. We're coming. And when we arrive, you better be here. Because our kids deserve it."

Sanders became head coach of Jackson State's football team in 2020. He told PEOPLE last year that he aimed to help Jackson State and other HBCUs improve their academic resources and access to equipment.

Sanders said he also wanted to use his stature to attract top-level talent who might otherwise attend a more prominent and high-profile university.

"This is a calling I had to answer," he told PEOPLE. "I want to level the playing field, so these kids have the same resources and opportunities."

RELATED VIDEO: Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Two Toes Amputated Following Foot Surgery Complications

Many fans praised Sanders on social media for calling out the teams that did not attend his event.

"Coach Prime, what you're doing is straight up inspirational!" one wrote in the comments section of Sanders' video. "These kids are so lucky to have you!"