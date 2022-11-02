Deion Sanders Bans His Team from Leaving Houston Hotel After Rapper Takeoff Is Shot to Death

In the wake of the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has told his players that they are not allowed to leave the team's hotel when they play in the city this weekend.

"I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That's our rappers," Sanders said in an address to his team. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all of y'all leaving that hotel. Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

Family and friends will have to come to the hotel in order to see players, Sanders added.

On Saturday, the 8-0 Tigers are set to play Texas Southern at PNC Stadium, which is approximately one mile from 810 Billiards & Bowling, the site of Tuesday's early-morning shooting.

Takeoff was shot dead outside the front door of the downtown bowling alley, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed in an afternoon press conference on Tuesday.

"This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnick Ball, better known as Takeoff. He's a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta," Finner said.

Takeoff. Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist."

Takeoff was at a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo when the altercation broke out. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident.

Sanders also expressed his sympathies for the slain rapper, as well as for two others who were injured in the shooting.

"I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you're valuable to us," the former NFL star said. "Let's think about that. Let's pray for the families."