Deion Sanders Says He's 'Ashamed' of the NFL After Only 1 HBCU Player Selected in Draft

Deion Sanders was not impressed with the NFL Draft this year after only one player from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) was selected.

Sanders, 55, shared his feelings on Twitter after all draft rounds were finished.

The legendary football coach, who spent three seasons leading HBCU Jackson State, said he was "so proud" of his former player Isaiah Bolden, who the New England Patriots selected in the seventh round of this year's draft.

"You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this," Sanders continued.

Sanders, who now coaches the Colorado Buffaloes, said he's "ashamed" of the other NFL teams that "couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players."

The former Tigers coach added, "We had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU," in his tweet.

Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has been a major advocate for HBCU schools throughout his career.

Last year, he expressed a similar disappointment in NFL teams, calling out the teams that did not send scouts to the university's pro day in Mississippi. Sanders said two dozen NFL teams came to that event in March 2022, which featured players from several HBCU's, including Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State.

"Yesterday was phenomenal, I mean flat out phenomenal, all the kids who participated on pro day, hat's off to you," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram at the time. "Twenty-four teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety, and I appreciate you."

"But, there's 32 teams in this Crayola box," he continued, referencing the NFL teams that did not send representatives. "Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody man. You could have shown up just a little bit."

Sanders said the university "won't forget" the teams that did not participate.

Sanders became head coach of Jackson State's football team in 2020. In December, he announced his decision to take over as head coach at Colorado University.