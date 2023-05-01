Deion Sanders Says He's 'Ashamed' of the NFL After Only 1 HBCU Player Selected in Draft

The New England Patriots selected Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 03:44 PM
Deion Sanders, Isaiah Bolden
Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty, Don Juan Moore/Getty

Deion Sanders was not impressed with the NFL Draft this year after only one player from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) was selected.

Sanders, 55, shared his feelings on Twitter after all draft rounds were finished.

The legendary football coach, who spent three seasons leading HBCU Jackson State, said he was "so proud" of his former player Isaiah Bolden, who the New England Patriots selected in the seventh round of this year's draft.

"You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this," Sanders continued.

Defensive Back Isaiah Bolden #23 of the Jackson State Tigers during the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 59 to 3.
Don Juan Moore/Getty

Sanders, who now coaches the Colorado Buffaloes, said he's "ashamed" of the other NFL teams that "couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players."

The former Tigers coach added, "We had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU," in his tweet.

Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has been a major advocate for HBCU schools throughout his career.

Last year, he expressed a similar disappointment in NFL teams, calling out the teams that did not send scouts to the university's pro day in Mississippi. Sanders said two dozen NFL teams came to that event in March 2022, which featured players from several HBCU's, including Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State.

"Yesterday was phenomenal, I mean flat out phenomenal, all the kids who participated on pro day, hat's off to you," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram at the time. "Twenty-four teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety, and I appreciate you."

Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

"But, there's 32 teams in this Crayola box," he continued, referencing the NFL teams that did not send representatives. "Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody man. You could have shown up just a little bit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sanders said the university "won't forget" the teams that did not participate.

Sanders became head coach of Jackson State's football team in 2020. In December, he announced his decision to take over as head coach at Colorado University.

Related Articles
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
J.J. Watt Jokes He's 'Retired From Retirement' and Going Back to Football — as an English Soccer Owner
Vanessa Laine Bryant; Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna's 17th Birthday: 'Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Brittney Griner Meets Joe Biden for the First Time After Prisoner Swap: 'Emotional for Both of Us'
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty in action against the Chicago Sky in Game One of the First Round of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs
New York Liberty's Pursuit of First WNBA Title Chronicled in New Documentary — Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink
Dodgers Fan Catches Foul Ball While Holding His Baby and a Beer: 'Dad Power'
Texas A&M-Texarkana Baseball Player Shot By Errant Bullet During Game
Texas College Baseball Player, 18, Shot by Stray Bullet During Game
Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in a Pool
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrWk9p5v_Tv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=809607e1-bf7a-4985-9c0a-d73ca390ffbc. cubs/Instagram; GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 24, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Cubs Fan Wears Kim Mulkey's Pink Feathered Jacket to Game After Losing Twitter Bet
Jayson Tatum Apologizes to Janet Jackson for Delaying Her Concert: ‘She Had to Postpone Her Show’
Jayson Tatum Apologizes to 'Legend' Janet Jackson for Postponed Concert: 'We Were Supposed to Close It Out'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Reveal Their Secret Super Bowl Bet – and It Involves a 'Bearded Baby'
Bryan Bresee Family https://twitter.com/espn/status/1651794603295617024
First-Round Pick Bryan Bresee Honors Younger Sister Who Died of Brain Cancer at NFL Draft
David Beckham
David Beckham Opens Up About How His 'Tiring' OCD Affects Him and His Family
Kishele Shipley and Kawhi Leonard attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019
Who Is Kawhi Leonard's Girlfriend? All About Kishele Shipley
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer: 'So Loving and Caring'
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Brittney Griner Tears Up Reuniting with Mercury Reporter in First Press Conference: 'Made Me Cry'
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Says She'll 'Never Go Overseas to Play Again' After Her Russian Imprisonment