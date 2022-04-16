49ers Deebo Samuel Says He's Been Subjected to Racist Comments, Death Threats

The NFL wide receiver has been the subject of trade rumors during the 2022 offseason

Deebo Samuel has been a subject of NFL trade rumors this offseason, and he says it has made him a target for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers fans.

In an Instagram Live this week, which was recorded and shared, in part, by media outlet TheSFNiners.com, Samuel, 26, said he's been receiving death threats and racist comments.

"Hey, for all ya'll fans that are in the DMs, death threats, and racial stuff, like, that don't bother me," Samuel said.

He continued, "Ya'll the same ones that was just hoo-rah-ing and 'Go Deebo.' Oh, now ya'll want to send death threats. All of this stuff you all got. It don't bother me bro."

Samuel assured his online followers that the hateful messages have not affected his mental health or daily life. "I'm cool, I'm chillin', I'm happy," the NFL star added.

Samuel will enter the fourth and final year of his contract with the 49ers in 2023, making him a free agent next year. Speculation about his status with the team has grown over the course of the 2022 offseason.

According to NBC Sports, Samuel unfollowed his team's official Instagram account and deleted a surplus of posts mentioning the organization on April 7. Additionally, Samuel changed his profile picture from a photo of himself wearing his 49ers jersey to an empty black circle.

The move followed another cryptic social media post from Samuel. In an April 6 tweet, the NFL star left fans with more questions than answers. "OHHH OKAYYY THEN," Samuel wrote.

Still, in March, 49ers General Manager John Lynch told NBC Sports that current plans for the team's future include Samuel.